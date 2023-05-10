Ram Darbar man awarded 6-month RI in cheating case

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, May 9

A local court has sentenced Ranbir Singh, a resident of Ram Darbar, Phase 2, Chandigarh, to undergo six months of rigorous imprisonment in a cheating and forgery case. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 4,000 on the convict.

The police arrested the accused on the complaint of Kashish Mittal, the then SDM, South-cum-RLA, Chandigarh.

Mittal filed the complaint in 2015 after a person produced a fake receipt for the collection of registration certificate of a vehicle in the office. He said the receipt produced by the owner was not issued by the office as there was no official stamp on it.

During the course of inquiry, the person stated that he had purchased a motorcycle and authorised commission agent Ranbir Singh of Ram Darbar, Chandigarh, to submit the file for the registration of the vehicle with the RLA, Chandigarh. He gave him Rs 4,800 cash (Rs 3,000 fee, Rs 1,000 commission and Rs 800 misc expenditure). Thereafter, Ranbir submitted the file with the RLA office and attached his ID proof. Ranbir handed over a cash receipt amounting to Rs 4,078 to him for this purpose. He actually deposited Rs 2,188 with the Registration Authority as the registration fee, road tax, etc. He alleged that the receipt was forged to show higher amount with a purpose to cheat him.

After inquiry, a challan was presented in the court against the accused. On finding a prima facie case, the court framed charges against the accused for the offences punishable under Sections 420, 467, 468 & 471 to which he did not plead guilty and claim trial.

While the counsel for the accused said he was falsely implicated in the case, the public prosecutor said the prosecution had proved the case beyond a shadow of doubt.

After hearing the arguments, the court convicted the accused for the commission of offences punishable under Sections 420,467, 468 and 471 of the IPC and sentenced him to undergo six months of rigorous imprisonment.