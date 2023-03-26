Ram Darbar resident gets two-year rigorous imprisonment in assault case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 25

Puneet Mohinia, Judicial Magistrate, First Class, Chandigarh, sentenced Rattan Lal, a resident of Ram Darbar, to undergo two years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) after convicting him in an assault case registered seven years ago.

The case was registered on the complaint of Sandeep Kumar, who stated that he went to his in-laws’ house in Ram Darbar, Chandigarh, on February 31, 2016. He was walking around 10.30 pm. In the meantime, two drunken persons came there and started abusing him. They also started assaulting him. As a result, he received injuries in his forehead, left eye and teeth. They also threatened him with dire consequences. He was taken to hospital in a PCR vehicle.

During investigation, the accused were arrested. After the completion of investigation, a challan was presented in the court against the accused.

One accused, Ashok Kumar, was declared a proclaimed offender in 2019 after he failed to appear before the court.

Finding a prima facie case, charges for the offence under Sections 325, 506 and 34 of the

Indian Penal Code (IPC) were framed against Rattan Lal, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The counsel for the accused argued that there was no independent witness of the incident and the police implicated the accused falsely. He said the accused deserved to be acquitted by giving a benefit of doubt.

The public prosecutor claimed that the prosecution had proved the case beyond a shadow of doubt.

After hearing the arguments, the court convicted the accused, Rattan Lal, and sentenced him to undergo two years of rigorous imprisonment.

The court said it was not necessary that every incident must be witnessed by some person who necessarily was to be examined so as to rely upon the prosecution version.