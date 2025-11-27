Ram Katha a big draw

‘Shri Ram Katha’ is being organised from November 23 to 29 at the Sector 34 Exhibition Ground from 6 pm to 9 pm, under the auspices of the Divya Jyoti Jagrati Sansthan and Shri Ram Kripa Seva Trust.

On the fourth day, Sadhvi Shreya Bharti , accompanied by her devotional ensemble. elaborated on the episode of “Sita Swayamvar”. Several dignitaries attended the event.

