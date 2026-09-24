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Home / Chandigarh / Rama Atray Women’s Cricket tourney from September 29

Rama Atray Women’s Cricket tourney from September 29

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:55 AM Sep 24, 2026 IST
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Officials unveil the tournaments’ poster on Wednesday.
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The 7th Rama Atray Women’s Cricket Tournament is scheduled to be held from September 29 to October 4. Six state BCCI-affiliated teams—including the Punjab Cricket Association, Goa Cricket Association, Tripura Cricket Association, PCA Colts, UT Cricket Association Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association—will participate in the T20 tournament.

The tournament is held annually in memory of Rama Atray, wife of former Haryana ADGP JP Atray. The league matches will be played from September 29 to 30, culminating in the final match on October 4 at the Mahajan Cricket Ground, Chandigarh.

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Additionally, four league matches will be played at the DAV Senior Secondary School Cricket Ground in Sector 8. Organising Secretary Captain Sushil Kapoor said the tournament will provide an excellent platform for young women cricketers to showcase their talent.

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The winning team will receive a cash prize of Rs1 lakh along with a trophy, while the runners-up will take home Rs50,000 and a trophy. The organisers will also present awards for the best batsman, best bowler, and best all-rounder in every match. Kapoor added that the matches will be played on a league-cum-knockout basis, and the organisers have formed a dedicated committee to scout for talented cricketers.

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