A 17-year-old Class XII student was stabbed to death and his friend injured in an attack at Radhe Market in Sector 41 on Thursday night. The attack reportedly followed a dispute over seating at a Ramlila venue a day earlier.

The police arrested the main accused, a 16-year-old boy, within 10 hours of the incident. Eight youths are suspected to have been involved in the attack, and most of them are believed to be juveniles.

Advertisement

The deceased, Moksh, alias Lalit, a resident of Buterla village in Sector 41, was sitting with his friend Suraj in the market around 10.15 pm when a group of youths arrived on motorcycles and allegedly attacked them. The assailants are suspected to have followed the two from the Ramlila venue.

Advertisement

According to the police, the dispute began on Wednesday night when two groups gathered to watch the Ramlila. Moksh allegedly had an altercation with a group of youths from other sectors over seating arrangements.

The group allegedly returned to the venue on Thursday, spotted Moksh and followed him and Suraj to Radhe Market. Around eight youths then allegedly assaulted the two.

Advertisement

The main accused, who was carrying a sharp-edged weapon, allegedly stabbed Moksh from behind. Suraj sustained a superficial cut on his leg and is stated to be out of danger. Shopkeepers and the market president alerted the police by calling the emergency helpline 112. Both youths were rushed to the Government Multi-Speciality Hospital in Sector 16, where Moksh was declared dead.

Police officials confirmed that the main accused had been detained and sent to a children’s home. The police are yet to recover the weapon used in the crime.

A case has been registered at the Sector 39 police station under Sections 103 (murder), 191 (rioting) and 116 (causing grievous hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to sources, the main accused mostly resided in Sector 52. His family reportedly has homes in Sector 52 and Maloya. Moksh was the only son of his parents. His father is a tailor, while Suraj’s father repairs bicycles. Both boys were pursuing Class XII through the open schooling system.