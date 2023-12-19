Rampal’s ton helps MP bt city by 8 wickets in nat’ls for blind

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 18

Rampal came up with a brilliant ton to help Madhya Pradesh defeat Chandigarh by eight wickets on the opening day of the 6th Nagesh Trophy Cricket Nationals for Blind at the Sector 16 cricket stadium.

Batting first, Chandigarh posted 208/8 in 20 overs. Mohammed Ibrahim remained the main scorer for the side as he contributed 52, while Ved Prakash (45) and Khalid (24) were the other notable scorers for the side. Rampal (1/23) and Omparkash (1/51) shared wickets for the bowling side.

In the second match, Telangana defeated West Bengal by 27 runs. Batting first, Telangana batters set a target of 262. West Bengal posted 235/2 in allotted 20 overs.

Earlier, the tournament was inaugurated by Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit. The tournament is being conducted by the National Association for the Blind in association with the Cricket Association for the Blind in India.

