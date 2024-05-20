Randomisation of polling personnel held in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 19

The second stage randomisation of polling personnels for Chandigarh Parliamentary constituency was held through randomisation software today. The randomisation of micro-observers and counting staff was also conducted.

General Observer SS Gill and Returning Officer Vinay Pratap Singh were present.

District Election Officer Vinay Partap Singh said there are 614 polling booths in this constituency and randomisation of around 3,200 polling personnel was completed through the software.

Polling teams have also been formed for home voting for people above the age of 85 and Persons with Disability (PwD) voters. Home voting will be supervised by micro-observers and the entire process would also be videographed. Voters who have opted for home voting would be intimated about the schedule phone call, SMS, BLO’s visit, etc.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.