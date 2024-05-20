Randomisation of polling personnel held in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, May 19
The second stage randomisation of polling personnels for Chandigarh Parliamentary constituency was held through randomisation software today. The randomisation of micro-observers and counting staff was also conducted.
General Observer SS Gill and Returning Officer Vinay Pratap Singh were present.
District Election Officer Vinay Partap Singh said there are 614 polling booths in this constituency and randomisation of around 3,200 polling personnel was completed through the software.
Polling teams have also been formed for home voting for people above the age of 85 and Persons with Disability (PwD) voters. Home voting will be supervised by micro-observers and the entire process would also be videographed. Voters who have opted for home voting would be intimated about the schedule phone call, SMS, BLO’s visit, etc.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bibhav erased phone data, assault footage blank: Cops
Claim vital Maliwal case evidence lost | Say attack could ha...
Phase-5: Spotlight on Rajnath, Smriti, Rahul
Polling in 49 seats across six states, 2 UTs today | Omar, L...
Capital sizzles at 44.4°C
Weather department sounds red alert till tomorrow