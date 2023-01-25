Ranji: Rain mars opening day play

Chandigarh, January 24
Inclement weather marred the opening day Ranji Trophy play between Chandigarh and Jammu and Kashmir as only six overs were played, at the Sector 16 Cricket Stadium.
Despite having resources, the Union Territory Cricket Association (UTCA), Chandigarh, failed to prepare the ground after the rain. The morning session was delayed due to a wet outfield. Post lunch, umpires conducted the toss, which was won by the visiting captain. The hosts were put to bat and Arjit Singh (8) was playing with Mohammed Arslan Khan (6) when the the play was again stopped due to the rain. The side scored 18 runs for no loss at the draw of the stumps.
