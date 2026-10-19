Ranji Trophy: Chandigarh batters falter again, Haryana take 36-run lead

After a poor show with the bat in their Ranji Trophy opener against Mumbai, Chandigarh batters once again fumbled, as the side was packed at a mere 103 in 42 overs against hosts Haryana at Chaudhary Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium, Lahli (Rohtak). Haryana lads had posted 139/4 when the stumps were drawn, claiming a 36-run lead in the first innings.

After winning the toss, Haryana skipper Ankit Kumar put Chandigarh to bat, and the decision was well supported by the bowlers. Ajith Chahal (3/17), Aman Kumar (3/21) and Anuj Thakral (3/34) claimed equal share of wickets, while Kanishk Chouhan picked one for the hosts. The Chandigarh innings was started at a shaky note, after Arjun Azad was back to the pavilion without opening his account against Chouhan. Captain Manan Vohra (10) fell prey to Aman, and the team’s deputy Shivam Bhambri also followed suit by losing his wicket to the same bowler, without making any contribution to the side. Opener Arslan Khan faced 58 balls to contribute 17, before becoming Aman’s third victim. Akshit Rana, thereafter, provided some space to the Chandigarh innings. However, he failed to find an ample support from the other end. Chahal started weaving his web, as he accounted Bhagmender Lather (5 off 32 balls), before Vishu Kashyap joined the crease with Rana. The duo tried to push the total further, but Rana (31 off 49 balls, with three boundaries and one six) was trapped in front of wickets by Chahal. Raj Angad Bawa (1) was caught by Yashvardhan Dalal off Chahal, while Kashyap (26 off 39 balls, with one boundary and one six) also didn’t last long at the crease. He lost his wicket to Thakral, who further claimed Jagjit Singh Sandhu (11) and Nishunk Birla (1) to restrict Chandigarh innings at 103.

Advertisement

Even the hosts were left struggling at 37/4, before Dalal (63 off 99 balls, with six boundaries and one six) and Nishant Sidhu (46 off 97 balls, with four boundaries) raised an unbeaten stand of 102 off 171 balls to help Haryana control the proceedings right on time. The side started by losing openers Ankit (5) and Himanshu Rana (9) to Sandhu, while Birla accounted Aman (2). Dheeru Singh (13) was the last man out (off Bawa), before Sidhu and Dalal stopped Chandigarh bowlers from taking further wickets.

Advertisement

Bolstered by the return of the Indian ODI and Test Cricket Team captain Shubman Gill, Punjab posted 269, during the opening day’s play, against Chhattisgarh while playing their second home game, at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh PCA International Stadium. Though Gill only faced five balls, and contributed one run, skipper Uday Saharan stole the show by posting unbeaten 106. After winning the toss, Saharan opted to bat at the home ground.

Punjab opened their innings with Vihaan Malhotra and Harnoor Singh. The young opening duo started off carefully and raised a 55-run stand, before Ajay Mandal trapped Harnoor (20 off 70 balls, with two boundaries) in front of the wickets. Malhotra was then joined by Gill, but failed to take the innings further. Malhotra (40 off 77 balls, with four boundaries) was trapped by Dharmendra Singh Jadeja. Soon after, Mandal dodged Gill to bowl him on the fifth ball he faced in the first innings. Punjab captain Saharan and Prabhsimran Singh raised a 130-run partnership to help the side recover from early losses. Prabhsimran was playing good, but was claimed by Jadeja for 62 off 133 balls, with six boundaries and a six. Salil Arora (38 off 76 balls, with three boundaries), thereafter closed the innings unbeaten.