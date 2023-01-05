Ranji Trophy: Manan Vohra's double ton puts Chandigarh in driver's seat on Day 2

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 4

A perfect double ton by Manan Vohra and Kumal Mahajan’s timely unbeaten century helped Chandigarh lads to have a tight grip over Tripura in the ongoing Ranji Trophy match at Maharaja Bir Bikram Stadium today.

While Vohra scored 200 runs, Mahajan posted uneaten 162 runs to help Chandigarh score 455/3 in 114 overs. Overnight unbeaten centurions Vohra and Mahajan continued from the team’s total of 313/2. The duo raised a 317-run partnership for the third wicket. During the course, Vohra completed his double century. AK Sarkar took Vohra’s wicket after the skipper posted 200 off 313 balls, studded with 24 boundaries and 2 sixes.

Mahajan, on the other end, continued to trouble Tripura bowlers with his batting skills. He posted an unbeaten 162 off 213 balls, with 24 boundaries and one six, before the umpire stopped the play due to bad light.

On the second day, Chandigarh lads added 142 runs to their overnight total after by losing one wicket. Mahajan was joined by Ankit Kaushik, who faced three balls, at the draw of stumps.

#Cricket #ranji trophy