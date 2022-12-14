Ranji Trophy: Prabhsimran’s double ton helps Punjab pile up 363/3

Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 13

Punjab opener Prabhsimran Singh was on cloud nine as he posted a double ton against Chandigarh, during the opening day of the Ranji Trophy tie, at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mullanpur.

Prabhsimran scored 202 runs to help his side achieve 363/3 at the draw of the stumps. After winning the toss, Chandigarh skipper Manan Vohra, former Punjab cricketer, put the hosts to bat. The decision backfired, as Punjab opener raised a 250-run partnership to wreck Chandigarh bowling attack. The opening pair was led by Prabhsimran, along with IPL famed Abhishek Sharma. The duo successfully raised 250 runs, before Gurinder Singh accounted for Sharma. The left-handed opener scored 100 off 146 balls, with 11 boundaries and two sixes, to unstable the bowling attack.

Thereafter, Naman Dhir joined Prabhsimran and the duo raised an 82-run partnership for the second wicket. Dhir, who was playing at 34 off 53 balls, studded with two boundaries and a six, was caught by Arjit Singh off Rohit Dhanda.

Soon after, Dhanda struck again and claimed Prabhsimran’s wicket to reduce the side to 353/3. Prabhsimran, who had already done enough damage for Chandigarh, posted 202 off 278 balls, studded with 28 boundaries and two sixes.

The Punjab batsmen continued to show their dominance as Mandeep Singh (16) and Anmolpreet Singh (5) remained unbeaten at the draw of the stumps. A fine contribution by Prabhsimran and Sharma laid strong foundation of Punjab as the side scored 363/3. Dhand, meanwhile, remained the highest wicket taker for the bowling side as he took 2/50, while Gurinder accounted for 1/80.

