Ranji Trophy: Sandeep’s 5-wicket haul fails to derail Railways’ innings

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 17

Home ground conditions seem to have gone adverse for Chandigarh bowlers as the Railways innings witnessed two centuries on Day 1 of the Ranji Trophy tie at the Sector 16 Cricket Stadium here today. The visitors posted 327/8 at the draw of stumps as Upendra Yadav and Vivek Singh posted centuries.

Chandigarh skipper Manan Vohra won the toss and elected to field first. The visitors opened the innings with Shivam Chaudhary and Vivek. The duo raised a 54-run partnership for the first wicket before Chaudhary (26 off 63 balls, with three boundaries) was caught by Gaurav Puri off Shreshth Nirmohi. Thereafter, the host bowlers were in thick of the action as they reduced the side to 77/4. The relief came as pacer Sandeep Sharma claimed three wickets - Pratham Singh (4), Mrunal Devdhar (9) and Mohammed Saif (5). Sharma’s fine attack derailed Railways innings, but only for a while.

Down to four wickets, Railways’ innings got a major boost as Vivek and Yadav raised a 169-run partnership for the 5th wicket. Gaurav Gambhir provided hosts the much-needed break as he accounted for Vivek. He scored 108 off 2115 balls, with 12 boundaries and one six. Yadav was then joined by Karn Sharma and the duo raised a 37-run partnership. Yadav was playing at 113 off 138 balls, studded with 12 boundaries and one six, when he was caught on a wrong foot by Gruinder Singh. Sandeep was brought into the attack again and he stood by the skippers’ decision by giving yet another breakthrough. He accounted for Yuvraj (7) to reduce the side at 300/7.

Towards the end of the first day’s play, Karn (30 off 43 balls, with four boundaries) also lost his wicket to Sandeep. Akash Pandey (18) and SS Jadhav (0) remained unbeaten to close the day at 327/8. Sandeep returned with impressive figure of 5/87, while Nirmohi (1/82), Gambhir (1/53) and Gurinder (1/41) were other notable performers for the hosts.