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Home / Chandigarh / Ranjodh Singh Sarao is Mohali Bar Assn president

Ranjodh Singh Sarao is Mohali Bar Assn president

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Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 01:47 AM Sep 12, 2026 IST
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Winners of Mohali Bar Association. Tribune Photo
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Advocate Ranjodh Singh Sarao has been elected as the president of the District Bar Association, Mohali. In a closely contested three-way race, Sarao secured 246 votes to defeat Gurwinder Singh Aulakh, who received 200 votes, and Sunil Kumar Prashar, who bagged 191 votes. Sarao won the presidential seat by a margin of 46 votes.

A total of 638 advocates exercised their voting rights in the election. In other key results, Daljit Singh Punia secured the vice-president (general) post by defeating Gurdeep Singh, while Kulwinder Kaur was elected vice-president (female reserved). Harpreet Singh won a triangular contest to secure the secretary post. Manpreet Kaur won the joint secretary (female reserved) post by a razor-thin margin of just one vote against Harpreet Kaur Chauhan. Prabhpreet Singh registered a comfortable win for the treasurer post, and Veer Davinder Singh won the post of library in-charge in a three-way contest.

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Dappar wins in Dera Bassi

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Meanwhile, incumbent president Vikramjit Singh Dappar was re-elected as the president in the elections for the Dera Bassi Bar Association. Dappar bagged 168 votes, defeating Pradeep Kumar Rana, who polled 152 votes. Out of 341 eligible voters, 322 cast their ballots. Other winners include Shiv Sharma as vice-president, Jagtar Singh Bachal as secretary, and Vipan Kumar as treasurer. Suman Rani won the post of joint secretary (female reserved), while Sonia Bhardwaj was elected as the women-reserved executive member. Earlier, Geetika Goyal was elected unopposed as the women vice-president, and Anubhav Singla as librarian.

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