Rape accused held not guilty

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 2

A local court has acquitted Jaspreet, a resident of Punjab who was arrested in an year-old rape case.

The police had registered the case on the basis of a complaint moved by a woman on April 30 last year. The complainant stated that she was in love with the accused. On February 9, the accused asked her to meet him in a room at Sector 24 in the city where he forcibly made physical relations with her. When she got pregnant, she disclosed it to the accused, who then assured that he would marry her.

The woman stated that when she went to his family, his parents told her that they had ousted the accused and even offered money to settle the matter. Following this, she lodged a complaint against the accused. A case under Sections 323 and 376 of the IPC was registered.

The accused was arrested and a challan was presented against him in the court.

Inderjit Bassi, the counsel for the accused, argued that Jaspreet was falsely implicated in the case.

After hearing the arguments, the court acquitted the accused of the charges framed against him.