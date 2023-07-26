Rape accused lands in police net after 12 years

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 25

Two proclaimed offenders (POs), one of them a kidnapping and rape accused who had been on the run for the past 12 years, have been arrested by the PO and Summon Staff of the Chandigarh police.

Raj Kumar, a native of UP, was arrested at Landran, Mohali. According to the complainant, Raj Kumar, along with his accomplices, had kidnapped his 16-year-old daughter from Sarangpur, regarding which a case was registered at the Sector 11 police station in January 2011.

The police said the accused had taken the girl to his native village of Jagannathpur in Basti district, UP. While the police had rescued the girl, the accused managed to escape.

The accused who kept changing his location in Punjab, UP, Delhi and also in Nepal. He was declared a PO in May 2011.

The other PO, named Gurmeet Singh, a resident of Behlana, has also been arrested. The police said the accused was booked in a case of vehicle theft in January 2016 and was declared a PO on July 17 this year.