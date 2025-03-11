Rape accused’s bail application dismissed

DT
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:15 AM Mar 11, 2025 IST
A local court has dismissed bail application of a gym trainer, Sawan Bhatti, who was arrested on July 1 last year for allegedly sexually assaulting a girl in a Sector 16 park here.

The police had registered a case against the accused on the complaint of a woman at under Sections 376, 354, 354-A, 506 of the IPC on May 19.

The woman told the police when she was sitting alone in a park in Sector 16 in the evening the accused sexually assaulted her.

She said that the face of the accused was covered with a handkerchief. He also threatened with dire consequences her before fleeing the spot on his scooter.

The counsel for the accused argued that he was falsely implicated in the case.

However, public prosecutor opposed the bail. After hearing the arguments the court dismissed the bail application.

