Rape amounts to quelling soul, heart, mind of victim, family: HC

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 3

The offence of rape is not simple brutality or cruelty upon “the person of a female”, but it amounts to quelling soul, heart and mind of a victim as well her entire family. In Indian context, it drastically affected social, moral and matrimonial life of the victim. The possibilities of getting suitable matrimonial match are substantially reduced, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has asserted.

It has, at the same time, quashed an FIR registered on July 16, 2020, for rape under Sections 376(2) of the IPC at the Sector 39 police station. All consequential proceedings were also quashed with regarding the petitioners. The order comes after the prosecutrix made it clear that she had no grouse against the petitioner.

“In the present case, the respondent is a widow of about 37 years of age and she does not carry any more grouse against the petitioner, thus, denial of prayer of the petitioner not only would be against the interest of the petitioner but also the victim. Further, there appears to be no chance of conviction, thus, the continuance of the proceedings would just waste valuable judicial time and it is well-known fact that courts are already overburdened,” Justice Jagmohan Bansal asserted.

The Bench, during the course of hearing, was told by the state counsel that it was factual correct that the police, in their investigation, did not find commission of the alleged offence. However, the District Attorney did not agree with the investigating officer’s report. He does not dispute the fact of a compromise arrived at between the parties.

Referring to the FIR, the trial court report and the compromise arrived at between the parties, Justice Bansal added that it transpired that contesting sides had amicably resolved their issue. Thus, no useful purpose would be served by continuing the proceedings.