Rape victim wants state to take child’s custody

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, August 1

Pregnant neither by choice nor chance, but force, a rape victim wants the state to take her child’s custody on being born. Too late for the pregnancy’s termination, she has expressed before the Punjab and Haryana High Court her disinclination to retain the child, “which shall be a constant reminder to her of violation of her modesty and a source of permanent social ostracism”.

HC permits adoption The law recognises the autonomy of a person to determine as to whether she wants pregnancy or not. Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj, Punjab and Haryana High Court

Appearing before Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj’s Bench, her counsel submitted retaining the child would also gravely hamper her future prospects. As such, directions were required to be issued to the state to take the child’s custody and extend due medical care.

Justice Bhardwaj granted permission for adoption after observing “the law recognises the autonomy of a person to determine as to whether she wants pregnancy or not”. But the totality of circumstances as well as the medical report was against the termination of pregnancy. It was not in the “welfare of the foetus, which would nonetheless be born alive on account of its advanced stage”.

Justice Bhardwaj also took note of her counsel’s contention that medical termination of the pregnancy might not be possible at this juncture in view of the report furnished by the PGIMER, Chandigarh. As such, the petitioner might be provided medical assistance and psychiatric support.

Justice Bhardwaj, as such, directed that the child, on birth, might be handed over to the child welfare committee concerned. The petitioner, as such, would fulfil documentation and formalities as might be required for handing over the custody to the committee. He also observed the committee would take care of all facilities and needs of the child.