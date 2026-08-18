Rape victim’s kin block highway at Lalru, seek arrest of accused

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The protesters alleged police inaction in the case and accused the authorities of failing to arrest a medical practitioner from Khajoor Mandi, who has been accused of rape, threats and forcing the young woman to undergo an abortion.

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The protesters also staged a sit-in on the main road outside the Lalru police station, demanding immediate action. The blockade resulted in long queues of vehicles on both sides of the highway.

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On the basis of the victim’s statement, the police registered a case against a man and a woman under Sections 75, 64, 90, 91, 351, 238 and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The victim’s family alleged that although the case had been registered some time ago and a woman accused of facilitating the alleged abortion had been arrested, the main accused remained at large.

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According to the victim’s statement, she had dropped out of school after Class VIII due to financial constraints. In 2022-23, she allegedly went to the accused’s house to work as a domestic help, where he allegedly molested her. She further alleged that she was raped on December 2, 2025, and subsequently assaulted under threats.

The victim learnt that she was pregnant in January. In the first week of May, a woman allegedly administered medication and injections to her, resulting in a miscarriage. As her health deteriorated, she was admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, on June 27.

The police registered the case on July 1 and subsequently arrested the woman. The main accused, however, is still absconding.

Lalru police officials assured the victim’s family that the accused would be arrested within three days, following which the protesters lifted the blockade.