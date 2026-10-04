Raptors, Mulligans log wins as golf league tees off

Canam Raptors opened the Chandigarh Golf League (CGL) campaign with a 6–1 win over Birdie Brigade, while defending champions The Mulligans had to work considerably harder to get past Pirates 4–3, at the Chandigarh Golf Club on Saturday. Fairway Comets defeated Soaring Eagles 5–2, while GD Aces opened their Group B campaign with a 4.5–2.5 victory over Chiefs.

The Raptors put together the most commanding performance of the opening day, winning both singles and four of the five pairs games. Rakesh Jolly made short work of his singles encounter, recording a 6&5 win, while captain Col NP Singh added a 3&2 victory.

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There was little respite for Birdie Brigade in the pairs. Jaipal Hundal and Col PJS Atwal won 5&3, while Col SS Grewal and Maj Gen GS Malhi logged an 8&6 win.

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Col RPS Brar and his partner added a 5&4 win before MPS Mann and Goody Malhi completed the Raptors’ tally with a 4&3 victory. Sahil Mahajan and Raminder Singh provided Birdie Brigade’s lone point, holding off for a 2-up win.

The Mulligans’ encounter with Pirates started with Amarinder Brar winning 3&2 for Pirates, while Dr Angad Sangha edged Bhupinder Singh 1-up for Mulligans.

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APS Kahai and Sunder Singh had to dig deep in their pairs game against Amandeep Bath and Paramjit Singh. After losing three of the opening six holes, the Mulligans pair worked their way back into the contest and held on for a 1-up victory. Himmat Singh and his partner contributed a 3&1 win, while captain Bismad Singh and Jaskeerat Kaur Matharoo added another point with a 2&1 result. Pirates stayed firmly in the fight through Jaspreet Bhaika and Jaspreet Singh Bakshi’s 4&2 win, and a 2-up victory for MP Singh and Col Gurbir Singh, but The Mulligans got over the line by the narrowest team margin of the day.

Comets’ 5–2 win over Soaring Eagles began with two hard-earned singles points. Sandeep Sandhu won 2&1 against Amarvir Dhillon, while Arvind Bajaj’s encounter with Puneet Sood went right to the wire. Sood won the 16th and 17th holes to level the game, only for Bajaj to take the last and finish 1-up.

The Eagles had their moments in the pairs. Amrik Randhawa and Himmat Mahal powered to a 6&5 win, while Navtaj Sujlana and Gurpreet Singh won 4&3. The Comets, however, collected the remaining three games by margins of 3&2, 2&1 and 5&3 to secure their opening victory.

In Group B, Mivaan Singh gave the GD Aces a flying start against Chiefs, winning the first five holes on his way to a 5&4 singles victory. Darvesh Kumar answered for Chiefs, recovering from losing the opening two holes to win 3&1.

The Aces found their advantage in the pairs, collecting three wins and a halved match. Swaraj Pal Singh and Tarun Vir Singh Lehal recorded a convincing 6&4 victory, while captain Rupinder Singh’s pairing with DPS Bajaj brought in a 3&1 win and Akshay Verma and Gursharan Grewal added a 3&2 result. Chiefs picked up a pairs point through Vivek Krishan and Parvinder Singh Pruthi’s 2&1 win. The remaining game, featuring Brig GPS Virk and Ajay Kanwar, finished all square, leaving Aces with a 4.5–2.5 opening-day success.