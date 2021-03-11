'Rath yatra' reaches Chandigarh

Chandigarh, August 16
Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Kshatriya Mahasabha have again demanded reservation in jobs on economic basis and a ban on the misuse of SC/ST Act.
To press for their demands, the members started the third “rath yatra” from Jammu on August 9. It reached here today.
Mahender Singh Tanwar, president of the mahasabha, said the yatra would conclude in Delhi on October 7 after passing through Punjab, HP, Uttarakhand, UP, Haryana, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, MP, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, Assam and Meghalaya.
Tanwar said the yatra was started to spread awareness on providing reservation on economic basis. They were also against the distortion of historical facts about great warriors of the Rajput community, he added
