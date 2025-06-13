Ration card holders told to get eKYC done before June 30

The Department of Food and Supplies and Consumer Affairs has asked all registered ration card holders to get the eKYC done by June 30.

Advertisement

The department has been conducting eKYC of all registered beneficiaries/family members through ePoS device by biometric authentication in different areas of the city at common places like community centres.

The department stated that the process of biometric authentication of all registered beneficiaries and their family members is mandatory and a final extension until June 30 has been provided to complete the process of eKYC of registered beneficiaries. “Any one who will not get his or her eKYC or biometric authentication done, his/her food subsidy benefit may get suspended until completion of eKYC,” stated the department. For any information, a person can contact at 1800-180-2068 or 0172-2703956.