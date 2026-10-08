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Home / Chandigarh / Ravleen wins gold in archery meet in Chandigarh

Ravleen wins gold in archery meet in Chandigarh

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:56 AM Oct 08, 2026 IST
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Players being awarded during the concluding day of the Open Prize Money Archery Tournament in Chandigarh.
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Ravleen Kaur claimed the gold medal in the girls’ U-14 recurve event by defeating Panveer Kaur, while Jasleen bagged the bronze medal on the concluding day of the Open Prize Money Archery Tournament organised by the UT Sports Department at the Lake Sports Complex. Tej Pratap Singh won the boys’ event, followed by Anish Garg at second position and Pramit Verma at third.

In the compound event of the same age group, Krish Singla, Fateh Singh and Aks Dahiya won the top three positions, respectively. Brahamjot Kaur claimed the girls’ gold medal by defeating Shayna and Oyeshi settled for silver.

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Gurhans got the better of Ajinkya Jatwani to win the boys’ U-19 recurve event, while Muneet ended at third position. In the girls’ U-19 category, Jiana won the gold medal, followed by Japman at second position and Rhythm at third. In the boys’ U-19 compound final, Navneet defeated Gurshan while Sourabh finished third. In the girls’ event, Mehakpreet Kaur defeated Nimrat Kaur Bhullar to claim the top position while Anushka secured the third place.

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Earlier, in the scoring round, Pranav Malik stood first in the boys’ U-19 compound event, followed by Gurshan Chaudhary at second spot and Darsh Mishra at third. Nimrat Kaur Bhullar won the girls’ U-19 event by defeating Mehakpreet Kaur. Anushka finished third. In the boys’ U-14 event, Krish Singla, Fateh Singh and Himmat Singh Bhullar claimed the top three positions, respectively. Brahamjot Kaur defeated Shayna Verma to top the girls’ category.

In the boys’ U-19 recurve event, Ajinkya Jatwani, Gurhans Singh and Muneet claimed the top three positions, respectively. Jiana Kumar, Japman Kaur and Twarita won the top three positions, respectively, in the girls’ event. Tej Pratap Singh topped the boys’ U-14 chart followed by Anish Garg and Pramit Verma. In the girls’ event, Ravleen Kaur ranked first, Panvir Kaur second and Japita Kaur third.

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Over 50 archers from the city participated in the tournament.

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