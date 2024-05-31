Rayat Bahra University, Mohali

Heena Modgil, a first-year student of animation, art, and design at Rayat Bahra University, is set to earn while she learns. Punjabi music director and lyricist Tarlochan Singh Bilga has offered her a project after she created a graphic ad for his upcoming single-track release.

Panjab University, Chandigarh

A patent has been granted by the Government of India to the university. The title of the patent is ‘Water Dispersible Hydrophobic Drug Delivery System and Method of Preparation Thereof’. This invention is useful in the diagnosis and therapeutics of cancer by using gold nanoparticles and targeted biomolecules. The team includes Dr Nishima Wangoo from UIET, Prof OP Katare from UIPS, Dr Rohit Kumar Sharma from Chemistry, and Dr Kavita Bansal (a former PhD scholar under Dr Nishima).

NSS, PU, Chandigarh

NSS, Panjab University, collaborated with Girls’ Hostel 7 and Working Women’s Hostel to celebrate the power of your vote, under the guidance of the programme coordinator, Dr Parveen Goyal. Prof Rajat was the chief guest for the event. He spoke about the responsibility of youth towards the nation. The programme coordinator apprised the volunteers of the power to vote and to select our representative in the General Election. Around 60 students participated in the event.

Department of Indian Theatre, PU

Under the patronage of the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Renu Vig, the department is set to open its annual production. This year’s annual production will be dedicated in remembrance of Padma Shri Award winner Prof Balwant Gargi, who is also the founder of the department. The freshly written script by Ekam Maanuke, ‘Sohni Mahiwal’, is inspired by Prof Balwant Gargi’s play, ‘Sohni’. Speaking about the process of production, Dr Navdeep Kaur said the work is focused on finding creative ways to bridge the gap between people’s roots and modern sensibilities.

Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Chd

The college organised the annual alumni meet for 2024. The principal, Dr Navjot Kaur, welcomed the alumni and apprised them about the accomplishments of their alma mater in the academic session. Surinder Rihal, the noted Punjabi director, presented the annual report of the alumni activities.

Punjab Engineering College, Chd

Two short-term courses (STC) — ‘Recent Advances in On-Chip Optics’ by the department of electronics and communication engineering and ‘Raspberry Pi and Its Interfacing’ by the department of electrical engineering — were organised by the National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research (NITTTR) and the college today. A website dedicated to the International Conference on ‘Design and Manufacturing Technologies’ organised by the department of mechanical engineering in collaboration with IIT Roorkee was also launched. Head of SRIC, Prof Arun Kumar Singh, shed light on the research achievements and academic activities of the ECE department.

University Institute of Fashion Tech

Dr Rita Kant, a distinguished academician and senior professor at UIFT & VD, was honoured with a farewell by her department and colleagues from the University Institute of Fashion Technology and Vocational Development at Panjab University. Dr Rita dedicated 30 years to the university, leaving an indelible mark with her academic contributions and mentorship. Her commitment to education and her ability to inspire students and colleagues alike have made her an invaluable asset to the university.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mohali #Panjab University Chandigarh