RBI holds seminar on digital currency in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, January 25
In the build-up to the International Financial Architecture Working Group Meeting of G20, scheduled to held here on January 30 and 31, a domestic event, an outreach seminar titled “Central Bank Digital Currency: The India Story” was organised by the RBI here today.
The event was organised to create awareness about digital rupee, i.e. India’s Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). The event started with the keynote address by Ajay Kumar Choudhary, Executive Director, RBI, wherein he emphasised the launch of the digital rupee pilot. India’s CBDC is a significant monetary milestone. He highlighted India was one of the first major economies to launch CBDC pilot in both wholesale and retail segments.
The keynote address was followed by a presentation by the Fintech Department of the RBI. The presentation underscored various aspects of the digital currency, including design choices, and provided a global perspective. Further, it provided information about the current pilots, featured the use cases, emphasised the benefits of digital rupee and indicated about the future applications. — TNS
Benefits of digital rupee
Introduction of Central Bank Digital Currency has the potential to provide significant benefits such as resilience, efficiency, improvements in currency system, reduced dependency on cash, higher seigniorage due to lower transaction costs and reduced settlement risk, etc.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India celebrates 74th Republic Day on Kartavya Path; showcases military might, cultural heritage
Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is the chief guest at...
Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on January 28
Announcement was made by Adviser to the UT Administrator Dha...
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann unfurls national flag in Bathinda on Republic Day; slams Centre for excluding state’s tableau from Delhi parade
It reflects the ‘myopic’ mindset of those in power at the Ce...
Supporters upset as Navjot Singh Sidhu fails to get remission in sentence
There was speculation that Sidhu would get released from Pa...
Woman raises slogans against former sports minister Sandeep Singh at Pehowa function
Pehowa is the assembly constituency of Sandeep Singh and he ...