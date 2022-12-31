Rayat Bahra University to introduce new courses

Mohali, December 30
The Rayat Bahra University (RBU) has decided to introduce new courses keeping in view the demand of the employment market. These new technical and job-oriented courses would have immense employment potential for students in different sectors. Gurvinder Singh Bahra, RBU Chancellor, said the university would also offer more scholarships in the coming session.
