Reach office by 9 am sharp, only in formals: New Panchkula DC to staff

Panchkula, August 24

On the day of assuming charge, Deputy Commissioner Sushil Sarwan directed officials to come to the office by dressing appropriately in formals and wearing ID cards.

Addressing mediapersons at the Mini-Secretariat here today, Sarwan said being a disciplined officer, he also expected other officers and employees to be disciplined. “Instructions have been issued to all officials and employees to be courteous while dealing with public and ensure that people get benefit of various schemes and programmes in a time-bound manner,” he said.

The DC added that they had also been directed to carry their identity cards while coming to their offices. Those not having their ID cards were asked to get these prepared at the earliest.

He would review the directive next Wednesday, he said, while adding that strict actions would be taken against those not complying with the order.

Strict instructions were issued to officials and employees to reach their offices by 9 am sharp.

Sarwan said a meeting of public dealing departments would be held every Tuesday where besides reviewing pending cases, responsibility of the officials concerned would be fixed. Apart from this, a movement register would also be maintained at the Mini-Secretariat and every official and employee would have to make an entry in it at the time of entry or exit.

On road accidents occurring due to stray cattle, the DC said to prevent such mishaps, stray cattle would be shifted to gaushalas. “The district administration is in the process of preparing a comprehensive plan for the purpose. In addition, the Animal Husbandry Department will organise medical camps for stray cattle. For this, a helpline number will be issued soon,” he added.

Strict action against violators

A movement register will be maintained at Mini-Secretariat. Every official and employee will have to make an entry in it at the time of entry or exit.

Officials and employees told to be courteous while dealing with public and ensure people got benefit of various schemes and programmes in a time-bound manner.

Strict action would be taken against those not complying with the order, said Deputy Commissioner Sushil Sarwan.

