Real-time emergency response in focus

The police, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) , firemen, the district administration, the health department, Punjab Home Guards and National Service Scheme volunteers conducted a mock drill on fire safety and rescue operations to check civil defence preparedness at Bestech Mall.

The drill commenced at

4 pm with the simulation of receiving information about an air raid, prompting swift coordination among multiple agencies and the public.

An incident command post was set up at the mall, where nodal officers of different departments huddled together. Around 200 visitors in the mall were safely taken to the second basement through stairs, considering it to be the safest place to take shelter.

The highlight of the exercise was Civil Defense officers and CISF conducting demonstrations on disaster management techniques even as public watched on gamely.

Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal said such exercises are proactive measures to enhance safety and preparedness. Senior Superintendent of Police Deepak Pareek, meanwhile, warned rumour mongers against creating panic and urged people to trust information from official sources only.