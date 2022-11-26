Realise land acquisition, mining dues at earliest: Panchkula Mayor

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, November 25

Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal today directed officials to immediately collect the MC’s share of stamp duty from the Mining Department.

During a meeting of the revenue realisation committee, officials informed that out of the last year’s stamp duty of about Rs 15 crore, Rs 5.5 crore was still not paid by the offices of the Deputy Commissioner and the District Revenue Officer. Besides, stamp duty to the tune of Rs 17 crore pertaining to this year was pending.

The Mayor said the HSVP owed the civic body nearly Rs 94 crore against acquisition of its land. To collect the dues, the Senior Accounts Officer was directed to correspond with the Land Acquisition Officer, HSVP.

The MC has to recover over Rs 100 crore from the HSVP and the HSIIDC in connection with land acquisition.

