Realtor acquitted in 9-yr-old fraud case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 16

The court of Judicial Magistrate First Class Jaspreet Singh Minhas has acquitted developer Devinder Singh Gill, alias Devinder Singh Thapa, in a cheating case.

The case was registered on August 14, 2014, on the complaint of Ajay Chaudhry, an Indian Defence Accounts Service officer living in Ambala. Chaudhry had claimed that the accused had forged documents using signatures of his father YN Chaudhry. He alleged that the accused lured his father to become a non-executive director in a company — ‘Sky Heights Housing and Infrastructure Pvt Ltd’ — floated by him, offering farmhouses to high-end investors.

He alleged the accused also forged his father’s signature for transfer of his company car and submitted a form in the office of RLA, Chandigarh. He claimed Devinder persuaded his father to invest in a proposed farmhouse project in August 2011. But he neither delivered the farmhouse at Mullanpur nor paid remuneration to his father for being a non-executive director in his company.

The complainant further claimed Devinder’s real name was Devinder Thapa and was conducting business under an assumed identity. He was working as a junior assistant in the office of the Registrar of Firms and Societies, Punjab.

After hearing of the arguments, the court acquitted Devinder of the charges framed against him. In September 2022, Devinder was convicted by the CBI court in a corruption case registered by the CBI in 2011.