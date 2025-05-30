DT
PT
Realtor hangs self to death

Realtor hangs self to death

Tribune News Service

Mohali, Updated At : 08:45 AM May 30, 2025 IST
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 08:45 AM May 30, 2025 IST
A 40-year-old property dealer reportedly hanged himself to death at his flat in Gulmohar City, Dera Bassi, on Thursday afternoon. The deceased, Ranjit Jha from Bihar, was working as a property dealer for the past two years.

No suicide note was found on him, said the police. He is survived by his wife and two children, who were at Behlana when the incident took place.

