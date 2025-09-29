DT
Home / Chandigarh / Realtor Jarnail Bajwa's son alleges armed attack on office, land grab attempt in Mohali

Realtor Jarnail Bajwa's son alleges armed attack on office, land grab attempt in Mohali

On September 27, around 50 unidentified youths allegedly attacked Sukhdev Singh Bajwa’s office and tried to seize land behind the premises

article_Author
Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 01:10 PM Sep 29, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
An armed group allegedly attacked the office of Sukhdev Singh Bajwa, son of jailed Bajwa Developers Managing Director Jarnail Singh Bajwa, in Sector 102 on the night of September 27.

According to the complaint, around 50 unidentified youths armed with swords, rods, and sticks arrived in 15 vehicles and allegedly ransacked the office of Sunny Lovely Developers, assaulting Bajwa’s employees during the attack.

Sukhdev Bajwa, 30, claimed that the attack was led by Gurinder Singh, a resident of Ambe Majra in Fatehgarh Sahib.

According to Bajwa, Gurinder Singh and his men barged into the office and tried to seize nine kanals of land located on the backside of his 20-acre project. The land is registered in the name of Gurinder Singh’s mother, Surinder Kaur.

Bajwa stated that the land was jointly purchased through a common account with the rival party on June 5, 2017, but the demarcation has not yet been finalised.

Following the incident, Bajwa filed an FIR at the IT City police station on September 27, accusing Gurinder Singh and his associates of trespassing and mischief. He has requested strict legal action against the accused.

