Realtor launches 1% payment plan

In a move aimed to reshape housing market, GB Realty has unveiled a pioneering “1% Monthly Luxury Home Payment Plan”. Details were announced by Gurinder Bhatti, founder and chairperson of GB Realty, “We have designed the plan keeping middle and upper middle–class aspirational buyers in mind. We feel that luxury is no longer a privilege—it is a necessity, and it must be accessible to all.”

Advertisement

Under the plan, 40 percent of the amount due for a home at Opus One would be completed in less than four years under down payment, followed by a monthly payment model. The balance would have to be paid at the time of possession.

Advertisement