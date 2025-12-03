DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Realtor launches 1% payment plan

Realtor launches 1% payment plan

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:10 AM Dec 03, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

In a move aimed to reshape housing market, GB Realty has unveiled a pioneering “1% Monthly Luxury Home Payment Plan”. Details were announced by Gurinder Bhatti, founder and chairperson of GB Realty, “We have designed the plan keeping middle and upper middle–class aspirational buyers in mind. We feel that luxury is no longer a privilege—it is a necessity, and it must be accessible to all.”

Advertisement

Under the plan, 40 percent of the amount due for a home at Opus One would be completed in less than four years under down payment, followed by a monthly payment model. The balance would have to be paid at the time of possession.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts