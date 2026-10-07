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Home / Chandigarh / Realtor told to refund Rs 33.51 lakh to Solan doctor

Realtor told to refund Rs 33.51 lakh to Solan doctor

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 01:54 AM Oct 07, 2026 IST
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The Mohali Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed a New Delhi-based real estate firm to refund Rs 33.51 lakh to a Solan resident, along with 9 per cent interest, for failing to hand over possession of a commercial unit.

In case of failure to comply with the order, the amount will carry interest at 12 per cent per annum till the date of actual payment. The firm has also been directed to pay Rs 3 lakh to the complainant as compensation for causing mental agony and harassment, besides litigation expenses.

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Complainant Ashok Handa, a retired doctor from Solan, had booked a 350-sq-ft super-area unit in WTC Tower Suite at Aerocity, Mohali, on September 12, 2022.

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The complainant had opted for a 95 per cent payment plan, under which the firm offered a 12 per cent return on 95 per cent of the basic sale price. Under the plan, the firm agreed to pay him an assured return of Rs 26,933 per month until December 31, 2025. The project was scheduled to be completed by June 30, 2027. However, the construction at the site had not started till the date of the complaint. The panel noted that the firm had neither paid the assured returns nor refunded the amount paid by the complainant.

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