What initially appeared to be a brazen extortion killing has now unravelled into a case rooted in gang war and property dispute, with investigators pointing to a deal gone wrong as the trigger behind the murder of 31-year-old property dealer Charanpreet Singh, alias Chini Kubaheri.

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According to sources, Charanpreet was involved in questionable land dealings, allegedly acquiring properties through illegal means. In one such deal, he reportedly crossed associates of gangster Lucky Patial, leading to a financial dispute of around Rs 8 crore. Patial is said to have demanded the money back, but Charanpreet allegedly refused following which he began receiving threats that culminated in his murder in Sector 9 here on Wednesday afternoon.

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In a purported viral explanation, Patial claimed that the victim had links with rival gangs and accused him of passing on sensitive information to their rival gang (Bishnoi Gang). He also linked the killing to the recent murder of Gurwinder, who was shot dead outside a Mohali court. Patial also claimed that he tracked Charanpreet’s movements through a social media post, indicating he was heading to a gym in Sector 9, after which shooters were dispatched to the area.

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Charanpreet’s background also paints a picture of a rapid rise. Once reportedly seeking work through an associate known as Meet Bouncer, he had earlier supplied bouncers and worked as a kabaddi promoter in Mohali. His shift to real estate business significantly elevated his lifestyle, as reflected in his social media presence, ranging from owning a Fortuner to donning high-end brands.

Charanpreet had been named in multiple FIRs registered in Punjab over the years. These include cases related to assault, criminal intimidation, rioting and Arms Act violations at police stations in Kurali and Majri between 2016 and 2025. The most recent case was registered in March 2025 under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

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Meanwhile, Punjab’s Anti-Gangster Task Force apprehended alleged shooter Rajan, alias Piyush Pehalwan, and his accomplice Pritam Shah from Kaithal in Haryana after they fled Chandigarh via Mohali and Patiala. Both sustained injuries during the operation. Pehalwan, linked to the Bambiha gang, is wanted by the police in two murder cases, one in Faridkot and the other in Jalandhar. He had reportedly been based in Malaysia and is believed to have entered India illegally via Nepal after travelling from Bangkok.

Earlier in the day, Charanpreet’s family gathered at the Sector 3 police station, refusing to allow a post-mortem until the accused were arrested. Following the arrests, the post-mortem is now expected to be conducted at the PGIMER on Friday.

A case was registered on Wednesday on a complaint of Ravinder Singh, a resident of Mohali and friend of Chini. He stated that he had gone to Body Zone Gym in Sector 9-C in the morning. Around 15–20 minutes later, Chini arrived at the gym along with an associate, Balwinder. Around noon, Charanpreet received a phone call while he was inside the washroom and subsequently stepped out of the gym. Soon, there was panic outside as people were seen running. The complainant claimed to have seen a man wearing a red T-shirt and a helmet fleeing the spot towards the slip road. The assailant allegedly escaped on a motorcycle after briefly lifting his helmet visor, he added.

Charanpreet, who had sustained gunshot injuries, was rushed in a private vehicle to the hospital where doctors declared him brought dead on arrival. The FIR noted visible bullet injuries on his left arm, chest and abdomen.

The UT police alerted their Mohali counterparts on recognising the accused. The Punjab AGTF further initiated the operation to catch the accused. The police also found around Rs 70,000 in Chini’s car.