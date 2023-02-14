Rebuked, student of Class X hangs self in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 13

A 15-year-old Class IX student of Dafarpur reportedly hanged himself to death on Saturday night.

Deceased Harsh Kumar was the only brother of two elder sisters. Mother Krishna Devi is employed in the Agriculture Department on compassionate grounds after her husband Mukesh Kumar died. The student, a resident of Guru Nanak Nagar, was rebuked by his mother for not studying as final exams were approaching.

The neighbours rushed him to the Dera Bassi Civil Hospital where the doctors declared him dead on arrival. The police have initiated proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC.