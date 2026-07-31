Recarpeting delay leaves roads riddled with potholes in Chandigarh

Roads in parts of the city have become a major safety hazard, with public representatives blaming delays in recarpeting amid a shortage of bitumen due to the US-Iran war.

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Bitumen is a black substance made from petroleum and used for covering roads.

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However, Mayor Saurabh Joshi said the recarpeting had been temporarily halted due to the rainy season. He said the work would begin once the rainy season was over.

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Meanwhile, residents said roads had been completely washed away in Dhanas and Sector 25.

Several councillors alleged that more than 70 per cent of the allotted recarpetting work was pending due to the bitumen shortage.

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The main road from the Sector 22/23 light point to Sector 30 has more than 80 potholes. The roads behind Sector 26 showrooms are also in poor shape. There are many restaurants located along the roads. Many internal roads of the Industrial Area are also dotted with potholes.

MPS Chawla, an industrialist and former nominated councilor, said the Industrial Area and other business hubs like Sector 26 had been neglected by city councillors.

“It has become difficult to do business due to the bad condition of roads,” he said, demanding that the maintenance of these commercial areas should be transferred to the UT Administration.

Chawla alleged that the roads had not been recarpeted for years. The roads in Manimajra have also developed many potholes, posing a risk of accidents.

Former Senior Deputy Mayor Jasbir Singh Bunty said that the recarpeting work had been pending in his area. Bunty, who is a Ward No. 24 Councillor, said he would raise the issue in the next MC House meeting. Taruna Mehta, a former Deputy Mayor, claimed that the conditions of the roads in Sector 30 had also deteriorated as the repairs had not been carried out “for many years”.