Recarpeting of roads begins

Mohali, April 7
Mayor Amarjit Singh Jiti Sidhu inaugurated the work of laying premix on the roads in ward number 10 at a cost of Rs 1 crore.
Senior Deputy Mayor Amrik Singh Somal and Deputy Mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi were present on the occasion. Praising councillors, Sidhu said they kept tabs on the development works being done in their respective wards due to which the works were completed on time.
