Recarpeting of Sec 46 roads begins

Chandigarh, November 29
Residents and commuters in Sector 46 will no longer have to navigate dilapidated roads as the recarpeting of roads kicked off today.
The work of recarpeting V-6 roads is being carried out at a cost of around Rs 1 crore.
“Sector 46-D roads have already been recarpeted. The recarpeting of other roads had been due for nine years,” said area councillor Gurpreet Singh Gabi.
