Recipient of kidney & pancreas delivers baby, 4 yrs after surgery

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 28

Four years after undergoing a simultaneous kidney-pancreas transplant at the PGI here, a 32-year-old recipient from Uttarakhand delivered a baby girl.

Prof Ashish Sharma, Head, Department of Renal Transplant Surgery, PGI, said, “Less than 150 pancreas transplants have been carried out in India so far. Out of these, 38 have been done at the PGI alone. This is the first childbirth happening after pancreas transplant at our institute and possibly the first in India.”

C-section performed to eliminate risk In view of her high-risk status, it was decided to perform a Caesarean section at nine months and she delivered a baby girl weighing 2.5 kg with an uneventful recovery. —Prof Seema Chopra, Obstetrics in-charge at PGI

Expressing happiness at the successful delivery in this high-risk case, Prof Seema Chopra, obstetrics incharge at the institute, said, “There were different opinions as she was considered to be a high-risk patient given her history of diabetes, hypertension and kidney failure. Ultimately, after consultation with an obstetrics team, she decided to proceed ahead. Fortunately, her glucose, blood pressure and kidney function remained within normal limits throughout the pregnancy. However, in view of her high-risk status, it was decided to perform a Caesarean section at nine months and she delivered a baby girl weighing 2.5 kg with an uneventful recovery.”

The mother was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at the age of 13 when she developed loss of consciousness, and had been under treatment at the Department of Endocrinology, PGI, since then.