Recognition for ‘innovative’ lecturer

Chandigarh, January 25
Dr Ramesh Chand Sharma, a lecturer in sociology at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 18, will get a commendation certificate for meritorious service from the UT Administration on Republic Day tomorrow.
The classes taught by Sharma saw 100 per cent result in both school and board exams. Apart from imparting academic knowledge to his students, he also worked diligently towards making them environment conscious, eco-friendly and humane social beings with a scientific temperament by setting up Aarogya Vatika, kitchen garden, vermi compost units, greenhouse, open air gym, fountain-cum-fish pond and Vigyaan Vista Park.
To instill a sense of giving back to society, he set up a ‘Neki ki Deewar’ and started the ‘Power of Rupee 1’ campaign for students to donate for the disadvantaged.
A people’s manager, Dr Sharma has mobilised community resources like banks, NGOs and alumni to improve the school infrastructure.
