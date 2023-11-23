 Reconsider road closure near Punjab Chief Minister’s residence, says High Court : The Tribune India

  Chandigarh
  Reconsider road closure near Punjab Chief Minister's residence, says High Court

Reconsider road closure near Punjab Chief Minister’s residence, says High Court

Reconsider road closure near Punjab Chief Minister’s residence, says High Court

Barricading on the road leading to the Punjab CM’s residence. FILE



Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, November 22

Making it clear that the city residents cannot be put to inconveniences on account of “alleged protected persons”, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the reconsideration of the road closure near Punjab Chief Minister’s residence.

The direction came as the Bench highlighted the disparities in the accessibility of roads leading to the residences of the Haryana and Punjab Chief Ministers.

The Bench also made it clear that Rajendra Park, being used as helipad and declared an out-of-bound area for the city residents, was recommended for heritage status as per Master Plan-2031. It was required to be “completed” in accordance with the original plan in consultation with the Chandigarh Heritage Conservation Committee.

Taking up a suo motu or court-on-its-own-motion case on Chandigarh’s infrastructure development and comprehensive traffic solutions, the Bench of Justice GS Sandhawalia and Justice Lapita Banerji observed that the road was closed during the time of terrorism in the 1980s and things had undergone a sea change since then. In any case, the road towards Haryana Chief Minister’s residence was apparently open. But the road in front of Punjab Chief Minister remained closed in spite of the fact that there was a 100-foot green belt between the road and the Chief Minister’s residence in addition to a slow-carriageway road.

The Bench asserted: “We do not see any valid reason as such that the citizens of this town can be put to any inconveniences on account of the alleged protected persons, as the security can be beefed up accordingly of the said persons. If the same road in front of the Haryana Chief Minister’s house can function, then without any valid reason, why the road cannot be opened thorough and through for the benefit of the residents.”

Referring to Supreme Court observations, the Bench asserted it was time and again held that public roads could not be closed whether by the general public by holding demonstrations, or by the Administration as in the present case for all times to come for apparently unjustified reasons.

The Bench also pointed to a proposal for shifting the helipad to an appropriate site, removal of security tents and barbed wire fencing along the Uttar Marg and defining its edge towards Nayagaon, which was strewn with garbage presenting “a very shabby appearance”.

Before parting with the case, the Bench directed reconsideration of the issue by the next date of hearing before filing a comprehensive/updated affidavit by the UT “regarding all the issues which are required to be reconsidered. The Bench also fixed the case for further hearing on December 21.

