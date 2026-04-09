Record 38 mm rainfall drenches city

Chandigarh recorded the region’s heaviest rainfall overnight, with the Chandigarh airport station logging a significant 46 mm – the highest in the region – while the city observatory logged 38.3 mm and Mohali 35.5 mm, the second highest.

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Residents of the Tricity witnessed partly cloudy skies, light to medium breeze and brief intervals of sunshine as the sun played hide-and-seek with the clouds. The Tricity remained largely dry during the day on Wednesday.

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In Chandigarh, the maximum temperature was only 24.2°C, markedly below normal by 9°C, while the minimum temperature plunged to 13.4°C, 5°C below the seasonal average. The relative humidity peaked at 100%. Mohali recorded a maximum temperature of 24.3°C, which was 3.4 notches less than yesterday’s reading while the minimum settled at 14.2 degree Celsius, dipping by 5.4 degrees. Since March 1, Chandigarh has received a total of 71.6 mm of rain, representing a staggering 233% departure from the normal seasonal rainfall.

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Starting Thursday, April 9, the region is expected to enter a prolonged dry spell with no further alerts.