Record reasons before acting in cheating cases: Punjab and Haryana High Court

In a significant judgment liable to change the way students are proceeded against on the allegations of adopting unfair means of cheating during examinations, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has ruled that the reason behind the action was not only required to be spelled out but also communicated to the candidate by the educational institution concerned. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, September 12

In a significant judgment liable to change the way students are proceeded against on the allegations of adopting unfair means of cheating during examinations, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has ruled that the reason behind the action was not only required to be spelled out but also communicated to the candidate by the educational institution concerned.

What court observed

This Court is aware that the respondent-university at the time of considering the case of a candidate with respect to unfair means is not required to give any elaborate reasons for passing the order of punishment to the candidate, but is at least required to briefly state the facts of the case. –– Justice Vikas Bahl

The ruling by Justice Vikas Bahl of came on a petition filed by a student against Panjab University, challenging its decision of disqualifying him from appearing for any university examination for two years, including the one he was found guilty in. Also challenged was a communication/order dated June 9, vide which he was informed that his appeal/request had been rejected in the matter.

Among other things, senior advocate Gurminder Singh with counsel RPS Bara contended that the petitioner found some written notes lying on the table when he reached his sitting place. He was about to throw the same outside the room, when the supervisory staff caught the petitioner.

Justice Bahl asserted the court was aware that the respondent-university at the time of considering a candidate’s case regarding use of unfair means was not required to give elaborate reasons for passing the punishment order.

“But it is at least required to briefly state the facts of the case and the reasons more so, when the matter has been referred by the Vice-Chancellor to a committee for reconsideration and communicate the same to the candidate so as to indicate that the committee has applied its mind to the grounds raised by the candidate,” Justice Bahl asserted.

Referring to the facts of the case in hand, Justice Bahl observed the impugned order dated June 9 was the only communication addressed to the student after the Vice-Chancellor placed the matter before the committee for reconsideration.

Its perusal showed that none of the grounds/pleas raised by the petitioner in his appeal/representation was considered by the respondent authorities. A regulation of the Panjab University Calendar, under which he was found guilty, was invoked without any observation that the petitioner was found to be in “mala fide possession” of material relevant for the examination subject.

Justice Bahl also took note of another regulation on debarring the student from passing in a particular paper, as a disciplinary measure, if he was found to be in possession of books/notes which could be of assistance, but were with him due to inadvertence.

It was also observed which of the two regulations would apply to the present case had also not considered. Setting aside the impugned communication, the Bench directed the respondent authorities to reconsider the matter in light of the observations as expeditiously as possible.

