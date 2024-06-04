Recruit employees on regular basis: CITCO workers’ union

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 3

To enhance services at the Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Development Corporation (CITCO) units, the CITCO Progressive Workers’ Union has demanded immediate recruitment of new staff.

In a letter to the UT Administrator, union president Prem Lal and chairman Kashmir Chand stated that the number of CITCO units increased from 13 to 18 during the past 10 years, but regular staff continued to decrease due to due to retirements. They stated that the number of regular employees in 2014 was nearly 900, which had now come down to 463. Similarly, the strength of Group ‘A’ employees had come down to seven from 30-35 in 2014. Also, the strength of Group ‘B’ employees fell from 90-100 in 2014 to 18 this year, they said, and added that the number of Group ‘C’ and ‘D’ also came down to 438 so far from 750 ten years ago.

The union leaders stated that new petrol pumps and New UT Secretariat canteen had also been started and nearly 80 more employees were going to retire in the financial year 2024-25.

They said instead of making regular appointments, CITCO was engaging staff through service providers, who worked to gain experience only. After getting experience for 2-3 years, such employees leave job, they added.

CITCO had earned a net profit of Rs 9.85 crore in the fiscal 2022-23 and even then the authorities did not make fresh appointments, they said, and added that the shortage of staff would further affect guest service.

