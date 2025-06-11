Red alert issued as heatwave continues to grip Chandigarh, Punjab, and Haryana

Chandigarh continued to experience intense heat wave conditions for the fourth consecutive day on Wednesday, with the mercury hovering above the 40-degree Celsius mark since Sunday. Although the maximum day temperature in the city dipped by 2.1 degrees to 41.9 degrees Celsius compared to Tuesday’s 44 degrees Celsius, which was the season’s hottest day so far, the weather department issued a red alert for severe heat waves at many places and warm nights at isolated places in Chandigarh, Punjab, and Haryana until Friday.

With no immediate relief from the scorching sun in sight until next week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for heat waves coupled with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds at 40-50 kmph speed at isolated places in Chandigarh, Punjab, and Haryana on Saturday. A yellow alert has been issued for thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds at 40-50 kmph speed at isolated places in the region on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday.

The weather department reported that Wednesday witnessed some relief from Tuesday’s heat, with Chandigarh recording a maximum temperature of 41.9 degrees Celsius, 2.1 degrees below the previous day’s reading. According to Meteorological Centre Chandigarh, the department’s observatory at Sector 39 recorded the highest maximum temperature of 41.9 degrees Celsius, while another observatory at the Indian Air Force (IAF) airport logged 41.4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

The severe heat wave was recorded at a few places in Punjab, while heat waves occurred at many places, including Amritsar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Halwara, Bathinda, Rohtak, and Sirsa in the region. Warm nights were observed at isolated places in Punjab and Haryana. Sirsa recorded the maximum temperature of 46.6 degrees Celsius, the highest in the region, while Amritsar and Bathinda measured 45.8 degrees Celsius, making them the hottest places in Punjab on Wednesday.

The IMD has predicted no major change in the maximum temperature for the next four days in the region, with warm night conditions likely to continue at isolated places until June 11. Temperatures in Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula are expected to remain between 40 and 43 degrees Celsius, with minimum temperatures between 30 and 32 degrees Celsius and no possibility of rain for the next five days.

However, the minimum temperature in Chandigarh on Wednesday shot up to 31.7 degrees Celsius, 3 degrees more than Tuesday’s minimum reading of 28.7 degrees Celsius and 5.4 degrees above normal. Wednesday’s maximum day temperature in the city was 2.1 degrees above the previous day’s reading and 3.4 degrees above normal.

The IMD has warned that maximum temperatures will remain between 46 and 48 degrees Celsius over southern and southwestern parts of Punjab and Haryana, leading to severe heat wave conditions in the region until June 14. Respite from the scorching heat wave is likely after June 14, when the mercury is expected to fall by 2 to 4 degrees.

Advisory

- Avoid prolonged exposure to the sun, especially during peak hours.

- Stay hydrated.

- Wear lightweight, light-colored, loose cotton clothes.

- Cover your head using a cloth, hat, or umbrella.

- Apply irrigation in the evening or early morning hours to avoid heat stress in crops.

Alert Levels

- Red Alert: Take action, avoid heat exposure, remain hydrated, and limit outdoor activity.

- Orange Alert: Be prepared.

- Yellow Alert: Be aware.

- Green Alert: No advisory.

What is heatwave

When maximum temperature crosses 40 degrees Celsius in plains and 30 degrees Celsius in hilly regions with maximum temperature departure from normal from 4.5 to 6.4 degrees Celsius, it leads to heatwave conditions. Severe heatwave is maximum temperature departure from normal above 6.5 degrees Celsius.

What is warm night

When maximum temperature remains 40 degrees Celsius and minimum temperature departure remains between 4.5 and 6.4 degrees Celsius, it leads to warm night while severe warm night is witnessed when minimum temperature departure goes past 6.4 degrees Celsius.

What is thunderstorm

Sudden electrical discharges manifested by a flash of light (lightning) and a sharp rumbling sound (thunder) is a thunderstorm.