Redress public plaints quickly: Panchkula police chief to staff

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, September 6

Police Commissioner Sibas Kaviraj held a meeting regarding the prevention of crime and maintenance of law and order and issued guidelines in this regard to officials and junior staff at his office here today.

The Police Commissioner instructed the police officers, ACPs and police station incharges not to keep any complaints of the public pending and resolve these expeditiously. Apart from this, he ordered all police station incharges to do maximum patrolling in their areas and conduct flag marches to instill confidence in people. He instructed his staff to curb drug smuggling.

Sibas Kaviraj said legal action should be taken and cases resolved without any delay in crimes related to women. Also, awareness should be raised about crimes related to women by organising programmes at schools, colleges, etc.

The Police Commissioner said cyber help desks had been set up at the police station level to deal with cybercrimes. Apart from this, cyber police stations had been established at the district level to take immediate action on such crimes and cyber teams had been trained to help people in dealing with these crimes. Cyber helpline number 1930 had also been issued at the state level, he added.

#Panchkula