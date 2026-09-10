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Home / Chandigarh / Reduce trans fats in food to curb cardiovascular mortality: Experts

Reduce trans fats in food to curb cardiovascular mortality: Experts

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:57 AM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) remain the leading cause of death globally, accounting for nearly 32 per cent of all deaths, with around three-fourths occurring in low- and middle-income countries, including India.

In Chandigarh, heart attacks, recorded as acute cardiac events in the Chandigarh NCD Registry, account for a substantial share of the non-communicable disease burden. Registry data show that acute cardiac events constituted 27.7 per cent of all NCD cases registered among Chandigarh residents.

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Experts highlighted the need to eliminate industrially produced trans fats from the food supply, describing it as a highly cost-effective public health intervention to reduce cardiovascular morbidity and mortality. Unhealthy dietary practices, including consumption of industrially produced trans fats, are among the important modifiable risk factors for CVDs.

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An implementation workshop was organised to bring together experts and key stakeholders to strengthen efforts towards trans-fat elimination and promote healthier food environments in Punjab and Chandigarh. The workshop focused on strengthening implementation, testing, surveillance and enforcement mechanisms to accelerate trans-fat reduction.

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