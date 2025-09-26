Region’s universities set to host national meets in boost to sports

In a major boost to sports in the region, the Inter University Sports Board of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) has allocated various tournaments to Panjab University, Punjabi University, Patiala, Chitkara University, Rajpura, and Chandigarh University, Gharuan.

The Panjab University will host three events, despite submitting the bid for six North Zone or All-India Inter-University Championships.

The university will organise the North-East Zone Weightlifting (men and women) Championships from December 6 to 10, followed by hosting Inter Zonal Weightlifting Meet (men and women) from December 26 to 30. Later, the varsity will host the North Zone Inter University Football Tournament for Women from February 9 to 13 next year.

The Punjabi University, Patiala, will be hosting the North-East Zone Karate Meet (men and women) from March 17 to 21 (2026), along with hosting the North Zone Inter University Handball Tournament for Men on the same dates.

The Maharaja Bhupinder Singh Sports University, Patiala, meanwhile, will be the venue for the North Zone Inter University Basketball Tournament for Women from January 15 to 19, 2026.

The Chandigarh University, Gharuan, has been given the reasonability of hosting the Inter Zonal Tournament for Judo (men and women) from November 24 to 28, followed by All India Inter University Wrestling Freestyle and Greco Roman Tournament from January 5 to 9 (2026). “Last year, we conducted three events of the AIU (Karate, Wuhsu and Cannoning-Kayaking). This year, we are well prepared to host these events. During the All India Inter University, our university will be hosting various teams from across the nation,” said Deepak Singh, Director Sports, Chandigarh University.

Chitkara University will host the North Zone Table Tennis Tournament for Men from December 31 to January 4, followed by two more events including. The Inter Zonal Table Tennis (men) Tournament will be held from January 6 to 10, 2026, while the Women’s North Zone Inter University Table Tennis Tournament will be held this year from December 15 to 19.

“The allocation of t these events prove our university’s commitment towards development of sports. We have had the honour of hosting many AIU events, and our teams have won gold medals in various championships. I wish luck to all the participating teams, and our university will accord them a warm welcome,” said Madhu Chitkara, Pro Chancellor of the university.

The organising secretaries for all host universities will be responsible for appointing technical officials, while the AIU will appoint the observers for the Inter Zonal and All India Inter University Championships.

The tournaments will be organised in set pattern of legate-cum-knockout stages, followed by ranking matches. The age eligibility is minimum 17 years on or before commencement of the tournament, and maximum Under-25 years as of July 1 of the current academic year.