 Register FIR against builder over fraud in New Chandigarh: Court to police : The Tribune India

Register FIR against builder over fraud in New Chandigarh: Court to police

Register FIR against builder over fraud in New Chandigarh: Court to police

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, December 7

Dr Aman Inder Singh, Chief Judicial Magistrate, has directed the UT police to register an FIR against Manohar Infrastructure and Constructions Pvt Ltd and others for allegedly duping a Mohali resident on the pretext of allotment of a plot at its residential project in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh.

In a complaint filed through counsel Manpreet Singh under Section 156(3) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, Ravkeerat Singh sought directions to the police to register an FIR for the offences punishable under Sections 406, 420 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code against the builder.

Ravkeerat alleged that on September 22, 2016, the builder issued to him an allotment letter of a plot in the upcoming project, “The Palm”, at Mullanpur, following which he took a bank loan of Rs 21,54,375, which was paid to the builder directly.

The complainant alleged that for around six years, he approached the builder to hand over the possession of the plot, but to no avail. He said he visited the site where he met a person who introduced himself as the owner of that piece of land. The accused later devised a new scheme to further harass and cheat him. The complainant alleged that they coaxed him into signing another agreement for the refund, according to which “Manohar Infrastructure and Construction Pvt Ltd, through its authorised signatory director Dhanwant Singh Sidhu, shall act as buyer and he shall become the seller of the plot.

In furtherance to the agreement and in order to discharge their legal liability, he was issued 14 post dated cheques for Rs 5 lakh each. While first seven cheques were honoured, the next four were dishonoured. When he sent a legal notice, the accused cleared the amount via demand drafts.

Ravkeerat stated that the accused not only created false documents alleging a plot as their property but were also guilty of dishonour of cheques issued to him. He alleged that a complaint in this regard was made to the police, but no action was taken on it following which he filed a complaint before the court.

After hearing of the arguments, the court observed, “It is settled law that if the information clearly mentioned the commission of a cognisable offence, there is no other option but to register an FIR forthwith. Other considerations are not relevant at the stage of registration of FIR, such as whether the information is false, credible or not, etc. These are the issues that have to be verified during the investigation of the FIR. If the information is found to be false during the probe, there is always an option to prosecute the complainant.”

Relying on the Supreme Court judgment in the case of Lalita Kumari versus the Government of UP, the court observed that as there were considerable allegations of cognisable offences, the matter required investigation. Hence, the complaint was sent for registration of case and investigation under 156(3) of the CrPC to the SHO of the police station concerned.

The court has fixed December 22 as the next date of hearing in the case.

#Mohali

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Pollywood

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Punjabi singers Babbu Maan, Mankirat Aulakh questioned by SIT

2
Haryana

ED attaches property worth over 200 crore of Haryana-based firm under money laundering Act

3
Trending

MCD election results: Memes mock Congress as AAP, BJP fight it out in Delhi

4
Nation

India could soon experience heat waves that break human survivability limit

5
Jalandhar

Cloth merchant shot by bike-borne assailants in Nakodar after demand for Rs 20-lakh protection money not met

6
Delhi

BJP signals Chandigarh plan in MCD mayoral poll; saffron party's game has started, says Sisodia

7
J & K

Class 12 Jammu student to launch nano-satellite with help of ISRO

8
Brand Connect

Maggie Beer Keto Gummies Australia & Chrissie Swan Keto Gummies ! Is It Really Effective Or Scam? Gold Coast Keto Gummies - For Weight Loss?

9
Nation

Scrapping of NJAC Bill by SC severe compromise of parliamentary sovereignty: Jagdeep Dhankhar in maiden speech in Rajya Sabha

10
Trending

Watch: Madhya Pradesh cop buys off all guavas from elderly woman fruit-seller; his kind gesture melts hearts online

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: This Bengaluru doctor’s fun technique of giving vaccine shots to babies goes viral
Trending

This Bengaluru doctor's fun technique of giving vaccine shots to babies goes viral

Watch: Madhya Pradesh cop buys off all guavas from elderly woman fruit-seller; his kind gesture melts hearts online
Trending

Watch: Madhya Pradesh cop buys off all guavas from elderly woman fruit-seller; his kind gesture melts hearts online

Shah Rukh Khan wishes son Aryan best for his debut film, says first one is always special
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan wishes son Aryan best for his debut film, says first one is always special

Class 12 Jammu student to launch nano-satellite with help of ISRO
J & K

Class 12 Jammu student to launch nano-satellite with help of ISRO

Free power scheme bleeds Punjab corpn
Punjab

Punjab Government's free power scheme bleeds PSPCL

Groom melts hearts by making entrance at wedding with pet dog, check out viral video!
Trending

Groom melts hearts by making entrance at wedding with pet dog, check out viral video!

2 Punjab residents give Rs 9.12 lakh to Kashmiri man a day after people steal apple cartons from his truck in Fatehgarh Sahib
Chandigarh

2 Punjab residents give Rs 9.12 lakh to Kashmiri man a day after people steal apple cartons from his truck in Fatehgarh Sahib

Ex-Twitter MD Parminder Singh forgets to pay for cab at Delhi airport; driver’s response wins netizens heart
Trending

Ex-Twitter MD Parminder Singh forgets to pay for cab at Delhi airport; driver's response wins netizens heart

Top News

Himachal Assembly elections results 2022 LIVE updates: Counting starts at 8 am, Will ‘rivaz’ change for BJP; Cong keeps fingers crossed

Himachal Assembly election result 2022 LIVE updates: BJP leads on 9 seats in Mandi district, Congress on 1

BJP 31, Congress 23, others 3; the hilly state has 68 seats,...

Gujarat Assembly elections results 2022 LIVE updates: BJP upbeat ahead of counting of votes

Gujarat Assembly election results 2022 LIVE updates: Early trends show BJP taking a big lead over Congress, AAP

Leading: BJP 146; Congress 22; AAP 10; Others 4

Priyanka in Himachal for counting; BJP eyes rebels’ support

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Himachal for counting; BJP eyes rebels’ support

SIT grills singers Mankirat, Babbu Maan for 3 hours

Sidhu Moosewala killing: SIT grills singers Mankirat Aulakh, Babbu Maan for 3 hours

Poor showing by AAP in bastions of Sisodia, Jain

Poor showing by AAP in bastions of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, minister Satyendar Jain


Cities

View All

Farmers block entrance to DC office in Amritsar

Farmers block entrance to DC office in Amritsar

Amritsar IED case: Key accused, aides received Rs 30 lakh

Stretch of Problems: Divert vehicles to inner circular road to ease traffic chaos in Amritsar: Experts

Takht Patna Sahib Row: Akal Takht Jathedar asks Bihar Govt to act against 'disgruntled elements'

Tangled Mess: Dangling wires an open invite to tragedy in Amritsar

2 arrested for taking away infant in Bathinda

2 arrested for taking away infant in Bathinda

Drivers being fleeced amid ‘staged’ chaos at Chandigarh railway station parking

Drivers being fleeced amid ‘staged’ chaos at Chandigarh railway station parking

Zirakpur-based smuggler nabbed with Rs 10-crore heroin

Propofol vials had no mention of drug composition: PGI report

Firm fails to provide helicopter to Chandigarh resident on wedding day, fined

Chandigarh: Dumping of biomining residue raises stink

134 seats, AAP wrests MCD from BJP; Kejriwal promises to rein in corruption

134 seats, AAP wrests MCD from BJP; Arvind Kejriwal promises to rein in corruption

Poor showing by AAP in bastions of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, minister Satyendar Jain

Booster for AAP, Cong fades further

Centre’s air quality panel lifts curbs imposed in Delhi-NCR under GRAP 3

Will try to live up to expectations of people, urge parties to come together to improve Delhi: CM Kejriwal after party's win in MCD poll

‘Neki Ki Deewar’ turns into wall of neglect

'Neki Ki Deewar' turns into wall of neglect

In Parliament: Balbir Singh Seechewal gets documents in Punjabi, expresses gratitude

Residents meet Jalandhar DC, submit memorandum

Solid waste management: Jalandhar DC forms 3-member panel

In show of strength, Jagmeet Singh Brar attends Bibi Jagir Kaur's event

Dengue cases up, tally rises to 1,830 in Ludhiana

Dengue cases up, tally rises to 1,830 in Ludhiana

2 brothers among 4 held for killing missing Rasulpur girl

Cable Mess-Ii: Cobweb of wires in old city markets in Ludhiana an open invitation to fire mishaps

Fake relative dupes Ludhiana resident of Rs 3 lakh

Eastern dedicated freight corridor connecting Ludhiana to West Bengal's Dankuni to be ready by 2023

Gang members made big money by trading newborn in Patiala

Gang members made big money by trading newborn in Patiala

PSPCL feels the heat as consumers make beeline to avail power subsidies

Non-functional traffic lights add to commuters’ woes in Patiala

Professor alleges discrepancies in NCRB’s data on trafficking

Rajpura: Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests Markfed officer, 3 others